Second suspect in Waveland shooting turns himself in

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Both suspects are now under custody after a deadly shooting that happened in the early-morning hours Thursday in Waveland.

Antwine W. James, 27, turned himself into the police on Friday afternoon.

Antonio Reed of Bay St. Louis was arrested in the hours following the shooting. He is now charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Antonio Reed is held on charges of murder and aggravated assault after a Waveland shooting killed one person and sent another to the hospital. (Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of Hargett Street in reference to a shooting. Once there, officers discovered two people were shot.

For residents who live there, they say gunshots woke them up suddenly.

“A lot of shots, like, more than 20 shots. I was, ‘Oh my God, what is that?’ and my husband, ‘this is a shot, someone got killed,’” said resident Julia Sartini.

The barrage of bullets that Sartini heard struck a Dodge Charger and the two men inside. The car, which was traveling down the dead end road at the time, then crashed into a nearby home.

“They were shot a couple houses up the road and winded up crashing into this residence,” said Chief Mike Pendergast. “One of them was shot in the arm, the other one was shot in the chest.”

Pendergast said his officers were on the scene within minutes of the homeowner calling 911. AMR was close behind, loading the two victims into ambulances to transport them to the hospital. A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy then escorted the vehicles to a nearby hospital. On the way, one of the ambulances and the deputy’s patrol car collided, leaving the deputy with minor injuries.

In the meantime, investigators were still at the scene where the shots were fired trying to piece together what happened. Chief Prendergast believes it all started on social media.

“The two victims apparently posted that they were in the neighborhood and the two suspects that did the shooting knew that they were coming,” explained the police chief. “So when they actually came down the road, they were waiting on them and unloaded on them.”

Police are still sorting out the motive that led the gunmen to target the victims, but Prendergast said shootings like this are not common in Waveland.

“This is probably the second shooting in the last four years since I’ve been the chief,” he said. “You know, when I first became chief, you know, within two weeks I had a murder and, now, this is the second one.”

While the investigation continues, Sartini and her husband are concerned.

“We have a son, and this kind of situation, we’ve never been through before. This is the first time so it has us scared, you know?” said Sartini.

