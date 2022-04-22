St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Report: Production halts on Bill Murray film ‘Being Mortal’ after behavioral complaint

Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations...
Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations of inappropriate behavior against actor Bill Murray.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted production on a film starring Bill Murray following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

According to reports from the New York Times and Variety, the studio issued a letter to cast and crew on Wednesday saying that filming had been suspended due to an unspecified complaint.

The New York Times reports the letter did not provide information on the nature of the complaint but a person working on the production said that the movie was shut down because of inappropriate behavior by Murray.

According to IMDb, Aziz Ansari is the director of the film that is planned to be released in 2023. “Being Mortal” also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

The movie is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 nonfiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” according to the online movie database.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Antwine W. James, 27, should be considered armed and dangerous. He is one of two...
Second suspect in Waveland shooting turns himself in
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
After losing his sister and honoring her by designing her casket, Casey Lawhon has gotten the...
Gulfport man creates custom casket wraps to honor late sister
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
FILE - U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander,...
Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line
The death toll may be more than 100, according to a report in the Lagos-based Punch newspaper.
Explosion at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills over 50
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark