St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Men ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ to spread awareness against sexual violence

Men “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” to spread awareness against sexual violence
Men “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” to spread awareness against sexual violence(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, men strutted their stuff in heels along Biloxi beach for a good cause.

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence hosted the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event to spread awareness against sexual assault.

Program manager Stephanie Piper said the highly anticipated event grows each year, meaning more people are getting the overall message.

“Sexual assault is happening and when men can walk a mile in her shoes, they are less likely to offend, they are more likely to speak up if they see something happening, and more likely to be more aware of events going on around them so they can say something and prevent it,” Piper said.

Jay Larocca said he came to the event for the first time to support his sister and his girlfriend.

Larocca said he took sexual violence more seriously after his sister suffered from it.

“My sister has had a lot of things happened to her that we’re not ok. I’m a really big component for supporting women’s rights and women’s right for choice, especially when it comes to consent. It’s something near and dear to my heart,” Larocca said.

As the group walked along the beach, drivers honked horns as folks held their signs against sexual assault.

Larocca said he’s proud of the turnout, especially with it being mainly men.

“That’s one of my favorite things about our generation. It’s a lot more support for women, a lot of outspoken support. Before this day in age, you wouldn’t see a lot of men walking around in heels, so it blesses my heart,” Larocca said.

Planners brought more than 40 pairs of shoes for participants, but some brought their own.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Antwine W. James, 27, should be considered armed and dangerous. He is one of two...
Second suspect in Waveland shooting turns himself in
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
After losing his sister and honoring her by designing her casket, Casey Lawhon has gotten the...
Gulfport man creates custom casket wraps to honor late sister
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Latest News

Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
Runners and walkers gathered at Beach Park in Pascagoula Saturday morning for the Jackson...
LIVE: Dozens gather for Jackson County Heart Walk in Pascagoula
Warm and breezy this weekend
Taylors Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Round One (04/22/2022)
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Round One (04/22/2022)
Healthcare workers retention and recruitment: What the legislature funded and didn’t