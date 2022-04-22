St. Jude Dream Home
Maynard’s Music to hold National Record Store Day event

The record store offers something for everyone.
By Dylan Jones
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Vinyl collectors and music enjoyers alike, rejoice!

On April 22nd, Maynard’s Music in Ocean Springs will hold their first annual Record Store Day event to go hand in hand with National Record Store Day, an annual event started in 2007 that takes place on one Saturday in April to celebrate the culture of independently owned record stores.

Whether you listen to country, rap, R&B, or everything in between, store owner Matthew Comstock says there’s a little something for everyone.

“Genres range from new artists to familiar faces as well,” Comstock says. “These special releases are made just for Record Store Day with very limited runs, making these extremely collectible for vinyl enthusiasts. Every genre is usually represented in the list that is created each year.. A unique and exciting selection of vinyl for all different tastes.”

In the age of music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, Comstock says National Record Store Day provides an experience that neither of those services can replicate.

“Record Store day was created to celebrate the unique and wonderful culture of record stores and their roles in the community and impact on music. Only independent brick-and-mortar stores are eligible to participate, making this very special,” Comstock says. “The record stores are alive and well and look forward to bringing new and familiar music to everyone. It’s a special day for the store and for the people involved, a truly exciting and uplifting event.”

Customers will be able to purchase new, unique releases on vinyl, and the store anticipates collectors lining up as early as midnight in order to get a head start. However, even if you aren’t a collector, the store offers a little something for everybody, including those who have yet to give vinyl a go.

“Everyone loves music. There’s a song for every stage in life, so there’s a record for everyone,” Comstock adds. “Music is very personal, and vinyl captures all the senses. The thrill of finding your next album in a record store, the wonderful experience of holding that unique album art in your hand as you listen to your music and find yourself.”

For those who want to relive days of past, or for music lovers seeking a new thrill musically, National Record Day at Maynard’s has a lot to offer.

For more info on the store, you can check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/maynardsmusic/.

