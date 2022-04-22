JCSD to increase pay for district coaches and band directors

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday evening, the Jackson County Board of Education approved a pay increase for coaches and band directors within the school district.

After bus drivers, custodians, maintenance staff, mechanics, bus aides and child nutrition staff saw their pay increased to the coast median, district coaches and band members are next in line, as the board of education has approved to increase the salaries of those who work under such titles. The board has done so in an effort to prioritize equity in pay among all employee groups.

“Every employee in our district is vital to our school operation whether they drive a bus, mow the lawn, work in finance, lead a building, or teach in a classroom. Last evening, the board approved pay increases for our coaches and band directors to that of the coast median,” said Superintendent, Dr. John Strycker. Strycker went on to say that telling employees they are important is one thing, but following up with actions is another in regards to the salary review initiative.

Budget changes to compliment the salary raises will most likely be next on the board’s agenda, as the district’s year-end fund balance is estimated to stand at 11.5%, whereas the district’s goal is to stay around 12%.

“No question, budget adjustments will need to be made in the future to continue to meet our fund balance goal of 12%. However, this does not negate the fact that our employees need to understand that they are equally important to our school district by our actions,” said Strycker.

Board President Keith Lee added, “Taking care of our employees supports the primary focus of our district, which is taking care of our students and providing them the opportunity to obtain the necessary skills to achieve their goals. Despite the challenges we’ve endured these past few years, our students continue to excel in the classroom and on the field. We credit the dedication and focus of all our employees through these difficult circumstances in helping our students realize their full potential.”

At the meeting, the board also recognized the JCTC students, a gymnastic athlete at Vancleave Upper Elementary, music programs at East Central, the Vancleave wrestling team and a St. Martin High School student attending the Air Force Academy. Achievement awards were given to district principals. Other academic awards were presented to students as well.

“It was amazing to see such a large turnout of students, parents, teachers, school leaders, and coaches being recognized after a very challenging week with the losses experienced at East Central,” said Strycker.

