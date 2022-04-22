Internet tax revenue key to Pascagoula infrastructure needs

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Using internet sales tax revenue to help finance a $12 million infrastructure bond is an intriguing idea to Color Pascagoula Mayor Jay Willis and others.

“Our state legislature decided that there was sales tax money that should be collected. It’s absolutely brand new and the city is now receiving internet sales tax rebates from the state,” Willis said as he spoke to members of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Friday.

“We believe that will be a way we can address some of the significant infrastructure needs of the city,” Willis added.

He said it would help with projects like road construction on Ingalls Ave., but also for water, sewer and drainage issues.

“We want to be proactive, and we believe we can use this money for those projects that are needed projects for the City of Pascagoula.”

Mayor Willis also talked about the downtown development that’s happening, and also about the residential opportunities happening along the city’s waterfront.

“They’re right where they want to be and already getting significant interest from people wanting to live there.”

The city is also hoping the Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority can secure a developer to work with Amtrak to renovate the city’s train depot. Some ideas for that project include an oyster bar and a microbrewery.

“The challenge for us is to use that funding properly and not frivolously.”

