St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Thursday’s Forecast

Not too shabby for the next few days. Muggier, breezy, & warm. But most importantly hardly any rain.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plan on a partly cloudy day today. A mild start with temperatures in the 60s will lead to a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s on the coast with some 80s inland. Breezy winds from the southeast will continue at about 10 to 20 mph with some gusts up to about 30 mph at times. The windiest part of today on the MS Coast is expected to be between 10AM to 5PM. Minor coastal flooding will continue to be possible today, mainly around high tide this afternoon when the high tide may come in a foot or two above normal. Expect breezy conditions to stick around each day through the weekend. Rain chances will be slim to none today and tomorrow. A stray shower can’t be ruled out this weekend but the best rain chances over the next seven days appear to be next Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting in Waveland early Thursday morning left one person...
Shooting in Waveland leaves one dead, one injured
Police say Antwine W. James, 27, should be considered armed and dangerous. He is one of two...
Second suspect in Waveland shooting turns himself in
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm and breezy this weekend
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.22.22
Warm and breezy this weekend
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Friday’s Forecast
Even though it's warm and a tad humid, at least the Gulf breeze helps it to feel pretty...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
A pretty nice day today. Warm and breezy with no rain in sight. We'll see a slight chance for...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast