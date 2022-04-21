Thursday’s Forecast

Plan on a partly cloudy day today. A mild start with temperatures in the 60s will lead to a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s on the coast with some 80s inland. Breezy winds from the southeast will continue at about 10 to 20 mph with some gusts up to about 30 mph at times. The windiest part of today on the MS Coast is expected to be between 10AM to 5PM. Minor coastal flooding will continue to be possible today, mainly around high tide this afternoon when the high tide may come in a foot or two above normal. Expect breezy conditions to stick around each day through the weekend. Rain chances will be slim to none today and tomorrow. A stray shower can’t be ruled out this weekend but the best rain chances over the next seven days appear to be next Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region.

