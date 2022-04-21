Southern Strike military training happening now through May 3rd

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi National Guard are set to begin the 11th annual Southern Strike exercise on Thursday. The training exercise will take place at multiple sites across the state now through May 3.

The exercise will feature state-of-the-art joint and coalition training at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center. Around 2,000 service members from active, guard and reserve components of the U.S. military are participating in the combat training exercise.

Southern Strike is a robust display of conventional operations, counter insurgency, close air support, search and rescue, non-combatant evacuation, and maritime special operations events. Army and Air Force fixed and rotary wing aircraft are increasing their activity in the skies above Mississippi, the Coast and neighboring states during the exercise.

Until May 3, the training will take place at multiple sites across the state, including the Gulfport CRTC, Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, Camp McCain in Grenada, Naval Air Station in Meridian, and Port Bienville in Pearlington. Other locations include Avon Park in Florida and Fort Morgan in Alabama.

