St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

First-graders praised after saving teacher who suffered COVID-19 seizure

Many are praising a group of Ardmore students for their quick thinking that ended up saving their teacher's life during a COVID seizure
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A group of first-graders from an elementary school in Alabama jumped into action when their teacher was suffering a seizure.

WAFF reports teacher Tracy Hodges said she felt ill and asked the students to get help during a school day in January at Cedar Hill Elementary School in Ardmore.

That’s when first-grade student Emily Johnson and others stepped in to help out.

“Ms. Hodges started shaking in her chair, and then she said, ‘Go get help.’” Johnson recalled. “Then, we started running to the nurses.”

Hodges said she considers her students to be heroes. She was able to return to work soon after suffering the seizure.

“I had a COVID-19 seizure and they helped me,” Hodges said. “They have become hometown heroes ... just took action like a real hero does.”

Ardmore class honored after saving first grade teacher
Ardmore class honored after saving first grade teacher(WAFF)

Fruit and vegetable production company Dole recognized the students’ quick actions on Wednesday, labeling the 18 students as “Healthy Everyday Heroes” for helping Hodges. The children were given hero certificates, capes and masks as part of Dole’s hero-recognition program.

Hodges’ first-graders were also honored by local law enforcement for their quick thinking earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting in Waveland early Thursday morning left one person...
Shooting in Waveland leaves one dead, one injured
Police say Antwine W. James, 27, should be considered armed and dangerous. He is one of two...
Second suspect in Waveland shooting turns himself in
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Latest News

The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA says it failed to tell Capitol Police about plane flight
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations...
Report: Production halts on Bill Murray film ‘Being Mortal’ after behavioral complaint