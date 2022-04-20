St. Jude Dream Home
Vancleave concrete plant approved by Jackson County Planning Commission

A concrete plant based in Hattiesburg went head-to-head with the Jackson County community Wednesday, fighting for a new facility in Vancleave.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A concrete plant based in Hattiesburg went head-to-head with the Jackson County community Wednesday, fighting for a new facility in Vancleave.

The Planning Commission approved the proposal 6-1.

Southeastern Concrete first approached the Board last November asking for a 20-acre plant near the intersection of Jim Ramsay and Old Fort Bayou roads.

A petition against the move was signed by about 1,100 people. And the proposal was voted down.

While more members were on board this week, some residents reiterated their worries.

Five people took the stand during public comment. Below are some of their comments:

“Taxpayers of the county are going to pay for the deterioration of the road and the accidents.”

“My concern is the health and welfare of any animals that will be eating from the hay that I grow and that I sell.”

“I’m just wondering what in the environmental what it’s gonna cost for the people.”

“My cameras are set up in front of my house, and it shows all of the dump trucks as of right now.”

With about 30 more cement trucks now on the way, he is not thrilled.

Planning consultant Donovan Scruggs presented the company’s new plan, which is a cement plant about three acres in size located on Gulf Pride property about 3,000 feet from Jim Ramsay Road down a private dirt road.

“You’re looking at basically 250 homes have been permitted this year already. The growth of this county is phenomenal,” Scruggs said. “And majority of these houses being constructed are being constructed with concrete foundation.”

He argues the new location is more secluded, less visible and less objectionable.

The company will lease the area from Gulf Pride, joining its two dirt pits and a landfill.

“We’ve done, I think, a very good job at addressing the concerns of the neighbors,” Scruggs said.

The location is surrounded by wooded areas which experts say will act as a natural buffer against noise and pollution concerns.

The additional 30 trucks will bring a total of about 50 trips per day along Jim Ramsay Road.

They promise the site will be watered to reduce dust. Air that is released will be filtered. Water discharge will be filtered and tested.

Southeastern Concrete must now go before the Board of Supervisors.

Residents opposing the site told WLOX they plan to appeal the Board’s decision with a new petition.

No one spoke in favor during public comment.

