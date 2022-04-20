St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Skal Axe Throwing holds tournament to benefit Frets for Pets

By Dylan Jones
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, Skål Axe Throwing held the beginning of a tournament in which all proceeds go to Frets for Pets.

To go along with the tournament, the axe throwing bar will also be offering raffle prizes, live music, and an axe giveaway. The tournament will conclude on Thursday night, and proceeds from the tournament will be donated. Customers are not required to participate in the tournament.

Frets for Pets, the organization for which the tournament is being held for, is an annual summer concert that raises funds for animal shelters while showcasing local music, arts and businesses. The Frets for Pets 2022 concert will be held at the Juke Joint in Ocean Springs on August 5-7.

For information on tournaments, bookings, prices or any other info on Skål Axe Throwing, you can visit their webpage at gcaxe.com or check out their Facebook.

For more information on ticket inquiries and sponsorship opportunities for Frets for Pets, you can visit their website at fretsforpets.com or see their Facebook.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
Police are investigating after a shooting in Waveland early Thursday morning left one person...
Shooting in Waveland leaves one dead, one injured
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday

Latest News

BASEBALL: Gulfport vs. Pearl River Central (04/21/2022)
BASEBALL: Gulfport vs. Pearl River Central (04/21/2022)
Strong winds might not be the best for a picnic on the beach, but it's perfect weather for...
Kite surfers find perfect weather for catching waves
The school district will soon vote on a $19,750,000 school bond, and advocates are sharing...
Stone County School District breaks down details of nearly $20 million bond
Antonio Reed is held on charges of murder and aggravated assault after a Waveland shooting...
Residents shocked after fatal Waveland shooting
Gov. Reeves signs Pregnancy Resource Act into law
Gov. Reeves signs Pregnancy Resource Act into law