Skal Axe Throwing holds tournament to benefit Frets for Pets

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, Skål Axe Throwing held the beginning of a tournament in which all proceeds go to Frets for Pets.

To go along with the tournament, the axe throwing bar will also be offering raffle prizes, live music, and an axe giveaway. The tournament will conclude on Thursday night, and proceeds from the tournament will be donated. Customers are not required to participate in the tournament.

Frets for Pets, the organization for which the tournament is being held for, is an annual summer concert that raises funds for animal shelters while showcasing local music, arts and businesses. The Frets for Pets 2022 concert will be held at the Juke Joint in Ocean Springs on August 5-7.

For information on tournaments, bookings, prices or any other info on Skål Axe Throwing, you can visit their webpage at gcaxe.com or check out their Facebook.

For more information on ticket inquiries and sponsorship opportunities for Frets for Pets, you can visit their website at fretsforpets.com or see their Facebook.

