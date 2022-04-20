Siblings of Abby Bosarge continue her legacy through youth service program

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The legacy of Abby Bosarge continues to grow.

The Pass Christian teenager lost her life to cancer in October 2021, but her younger siblings are making sure a program she started continues in her honor.

In 2017, Abby and her sister Jordan began a service organization called Youth 4 Youth, but it had to stop when Abby’s fight with cancer began.

It’s now in the hands of her younger sister Emmy and brother Alex.

“The group was started so that kids could be respected, so that adults could look at us and be like, ‘Oh, they’re actually doing stuff. They’re not just like all stupid or ignorant,’” Emmy said.

As a child, Emmy helped with some of the early projects that still exist, like Treasure Reading, an effort to turn reluctant readers into book lovers.

Now, she and Alex are involved full force.

They are bringing to life Abby’s Glass Slipper, a program that provides prom and homecoming dresses.

It was created in 2019, but wasn’t implemented until a month ago.

For Emmy, this restart of the program was needed for a lot of reasons.

“The community needs a lot of help,” she said. “But also it’s carrying on my sister’s legacy and, it’s something for me to do. It’s a great learning opportunity because, I don’t know, like leading people is hard.”

Alex serves at the treasurer and is responsible for putting together fundraisings to support the highly vetted project committees.

It is important for him to reflect the kind of person Abby showed herself to be.

“She was really brave. She was very courageous. And she wasn’t afraid to go out there and do something she wanted to do,” he said. “She’d probably like that we’re carrying on something she was trying to do. And not just letting it be forgotten.”

Y4Y will have a general membership at 4:30 p.m. April 24 at the Pass Christian Public Library.

There will be a Treasure Reading program for first and second graders on May 27-29 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., also at the Pass Christian Public Library.

