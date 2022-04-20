Seal family gets strength from community support

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - “I was in my office when I got the call.”

It’s a phone call no parent ever wants to get. Ten months ago, Doug and Michele Seal found out their son Cayce was killed in an electric utility lineman accident.

“One thing I always tell people that have no regrets. Because tomorrow’s not promised. If you get that call, you might have regrets,” Seal said.

At Mulatto Bayou near Port Bienville, Doug says this is where Cayce spent a lot of time.

“He loved to fish. He loved to be on the water. When you called, I thought ‘man, this would be the best spot to get.’”

While we were speaking with Doug and Michele, Maddox Francis showed up with his friends to launch their boat and enjoy your day on the water, much like Cayce did hundreds of times from the same spot.

Back in the day, Cayce Seal played soccer for Pearl River Community College. Now, more than a decade later, Maddox Francis is also a member of the Wildcats.

“We had all the shirts with Cayce’s number printed out for the soccer team. We were in his warm-ups for game days,” Francis said.

The Seals mention it’s been difficult with the loss of their son, but the legacy that he left behind through the kind of person he was has kept them going as well as Cayce’s spirit.

“He was a friend, and he never expected anything in return except friendship. I was wearing the shirt downtown and someone stopped me and said, ‘You’re Cayce’s dad,’” said Doug Seal. “I said yes, tell me a Cayce story. Everyone has a Cayce story.”

This weekend he’ll also be honored as a South Mississippi Hero.

