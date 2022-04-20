St. Jude Dream Home
New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license

A person driving a car.
A person driving a car.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 971 Thursday. It became law immediately.

It says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.

Under current law, a test is required if a driver’s license has been expired 18 months.

