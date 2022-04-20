St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 42-year-old Como, Mississippi, man has been arrested and charged with rape and sexual battery.

Anthony Sisk is accused of kidnapping two victims from a separate county, bringing them to Lafayette County and sexually assaulting them.

Investigators may have additional charges to follow. His bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 21.

