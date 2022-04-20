St. Jude Dream Home
Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win

According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran has simple plans for his prize money after winning $1 million in the LUCK Scratch-off game in Florida.

James Musselwhite has already traveled the world while serving his country; now he says all he really wants is a new golf cart.

According to the Florida Lottery, Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

He was joined by his family at lottery headquarters to celebrate his big win.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

