Lucedale man found guilty of wife’s murder

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - After a three-day trial, Justin George Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Johnson, 46, was originally arrested Feb. 13, 2020, after authorities received a call of a possible homicide. As deputies arrived, they found the remains of a woman, later to be identified as Marta ‘DeDe’ Reynolds Johnson, who was the wife of Justin George Johnson.

At Wednesday’s trial, evidence showed that Johnson had indeed beaten and strangled his wife inside of the vehicle they shared, then went on to leave her body inside of their home for four days leading up to its discovery by police.

Johnson was sentenced by Judge Dale Harkey, and he is to be held in custody by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“The jury saw the truth and found the defendant guilty of first-degree murder despite the defendant’s efforts to continue to blame the victim. Dee Dee had a voice in the courtroom and today, justice was delivered,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence, please know that there is help and hope. I encourage you to call the Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence 24-hour hotline 228-435-1968 or 1-800-800-1396.”

The George County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Streets Task Force investigated the case.

Carolyn Lewis and Bill Barrett represented the state of Mississippi in this case

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.