Breezy and mild today

It’s going to stay mostly cloudy this afternoon, but we’ll still warm up into the mid 70s. It’s going to be very breezy with a wind from the southeast. Gusts over 25-30 MPH are possible today, and that could cause some minor coastal flooding. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory through Thursday evening. Some clouds will clear tonight, and it won’t be nearly as cool. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and a little muggy. We’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.

A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out on Saturday or Sunday, but many of us will stay rain-free. It will be very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

