Moss Point leaders cleaning up, cracking down on littering

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point city leaders are fed up with residents dumping garbage right where they please.

Littering is illegal, and law enforcement is cracking down with $429 fines.

As for the mess that’s already made, city workers are sweeping through.

Crews were out picking up garbage along Palmetto Street Tuesday, working their way through the city.

“Hopefully, the people in the community will see our men out there working, and hopefully they will all pitch in and start cleaning up their own community,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “We want to set an example that the city is making a concerned effort to clean up our community, and we want our people to do the same so that our city will be nice and people want to live here.”

Workers began cleaning about three weeks ago.

They are moving from one ward to the next until the whole job is done.

An annual city-wide clean-up is also happening on Saturday and Sunday.

Garbage dumpsters will be placed throughout every ward for residents to pick up trash throughout their own communities.

