St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Moss Point leaders cleaning up, cracking down on littering

This weekend an annual citywide cleanup is happening.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point city leaders are fed up with residents dumping garbage right where they please.

Littering is illegal, and law enforcement is cracking down with $429 fines.

As for the mess that’s already made, city workers are sweeping through.

Crews were out picking up garbage along Palmetto Street Tuesday, working their way through the city.

“Hopefully, the people in the community will see our men out there working, and hopefully they will all pitch in and start cleaning up their own community,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “We want to set an example that the city is making a concerned effort to clean up our community, and we want our people to do the same so that our city will be nice and people want to live here.”

Workers began cleaning about three weeks ago.

They are moving from one ward to the next until the whole job is done.

An annual city-wide clean-up is also happening on Saturday and Sunday.

Garbage dumpsters will be placed throughout every ward for residents to pick up trash throughout their own communities.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
The student body returned from Spring break Tuesday while mourning the loss of two of its peers.
Jackson County Schools mourns loss of two students during Spring Break
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution
A group of concerned citizens went before the Biloxi City Council on Tuesday to express their...
Biloxi residents express concerns over proposed beachfront hotel project
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Latest News

Memories are all family members of Kayla Cooper have left while they mourn.
Family morning loss of young woman killed Easter Sunday
What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?
What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?
What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?
Pass Christian resident Libby Riley, who has been deaf in her right ear since she was 2 months...
Pass Christian woman gets the gift of sound through Miracle Ear Foundation
A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes