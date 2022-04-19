MGCCC instructor named outstanding student by USM’s College of Business and Economic Development

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Jefferson Reid, welding instructor at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Perkinston Campus, was named the 2022 Outstanding Applied Technology Student for the School of Leadership, College of Business and Economic Development at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM). Reid was selected to receive this award based on faculty input and scholarly achievements, including his capstone project.

The Applied Technology program emphasizes the practical application of business management and examines the theories of human resources and development, production process planning, and technological innovations critical for success in public and private industries.

“The Applied Technology degree at USM is designed to prepare graduates with limitless knowledge in programs shaping the future of technology in business fields,” said Reid. “I have been able to apply new principles into my classroom instruction which will make my students better employees in the current and future job market.”

He will graduate with honors from USM in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in applied technology and a minor in industrial engineering.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.