Jackson County Schools mourns loss of two students during Spring Break

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The first day back to school was a somber restart for the Jackson County School District after two students died during spring break.

The student body returned Tuesday while mourning the loss of two of its peers.

School staff worked to make the day feel just like any other.

While school officials promoted a strong sense of normalcy, local pastors, Coastal Family Health experts, and school counselors also came together to provide comfort.

A support system of about 20 people spread across the campuses.

“It’s not something we had to create today,” Superintendent John Stryker told WLOX. “The churches and the pastors were here. They already have relationships with the kids and the staff, and it’s because that fabric was already in place is why it has gone as well as could be. But it’s still, it’s hard, no doubt.”

Kevin Trantham, pastor of Caswell Springs United Methodist Church, was one of several community members showing up to assist.

“It’s really been beautiful, the way the area pastors, the youth pastors, children’s pastors have just kinda come together,” he said. “I haven’t talked with any of the kids, but they’ve seen us, and they know we’re here. When they’re ready to talk, we’ll be there for them to help.”

One of the students who died was Karragan Cochran, a senior at East Central High School.

She was caught in a rip current near Dauphin Island Wednesday.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday at Wade Baptist Church in Wade, starting at 10 a.m.

The other child who died was a student at East Central Middle School.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.