St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Infant dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, deputies say

Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Marquis Colvin, 25, are both facing numerous charges, including malice...
Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Marquis Colvin, 25, are both facing numerous charges, including malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct.(PAULDING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and father in Georgia have been charged with murder in the death of their 4-week-old infant, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon after the infant was brought to the hospital unresponsive. Hospital employees were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s condition and called the police.

Deputies said the child’s mother, 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn, admitted that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and then breastfed the child. She also told detectives that the child’s father, 25-year-old Marquis Colvin, put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. They decided go to the hospital after the baby became unresponsive.

During a search warrant of their home, detectives said they found evidence of the crime and a firearm. Colvin is a convicted felon and not allowed to own or be close to a gun.

The following day, the hospital informed the sheriff’s office that the child had died. Doctors said the infant had a blood alcohol count that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult.

The parents, who are being held at Paulding County Jail, are both facing numerous charges, including malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have additional information to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
The student body returned from Spring break Tuesday while mourning the loss of two of its peers.
Jackson County Schools mourns loss of two students during Spring Break
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution
A group of concerned citizens went before the Biloxi City Council on Tuesday to express their...
Biloxi residents express concerns over proposed beachfront hotel project
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Latest News

The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on sexual...
Fla. lawmakers voting to strip Disney of special title
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse...
Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tells forces not to storm Ukraine holdout in Mariupol
Kevin Berling may get nearly $450,000 in damages over a lawsuit against his former employer,...
Man wins lawsuit over unwanted birthday party at work
A lawsuit claims the employee was fired by his company over panic attacks triggered by a...
Attorney: Man who panicked over birthday party 'accused of stealing his co-worker's joy'