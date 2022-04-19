Gov. Reeves signs Parker’s Law, cracking down on fentanyl dealers

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the signing of House Bill 607, known as Parker’s Law.

This legislation enhances the penalty for any individual who knowingly sells or profits from the unlawful sale of fentanyl resulting in the death of another person.

The legislation is a tribute to Parker Rodenbaugh, a Mississippi college student who tragically passed away due to a drug overdose in 2014. Parker’s mom, Cordie Rodenbaugh, has shared his story and helped to fight addiction and drug use, especially among students.

”Fentanyl has taken the lives of too many of our family members, friends and neighbors,” said Reeves. “It has wreaked havoc and been an absolute tragedy for our communities.”

“I want to thank Cordie Rodenbaugh for her tireless work in advocating for this law and fighting drug use among students. I want to give prosecutors every tool available to fight this epidemic and help to save lives. We’ll continue to do all that we can to fight fentanyl and other illegal drugs and those who distribute them.”

According to the governor’s office, over 100,000 Americans tragically died due to drug overdoses over the course of the 12-month period, ending in April 2021.

