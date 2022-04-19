St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves signs Parker’s Law, cracking down on fentanyl dealers

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to enhance the penalty for any individual who...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to enhance the penalty for any individual who knowingly sells or profits from the unlawful sale of fentanyl resulting in the death of another person.(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the signing of House Bill 607, known as Parker’s Law.

This legislation enhances the penalty for any individual who knowingly sells or profits from the unlawful sale of fentanyl resulting in the death of another person.

The legislation is a tribute to Parker Rodenbaugh, a Mississippi college student who tragically passed away due to a drug overdose in 2014. Parker’s mom, Cordie Rodenbaugh, has shared his story and helped to fight addiction and drug use, especially among students.

”Fentanyl has taken the lives of too many of our family members, friends and neighbors,” said Reeves. “It has wreaked havoc and been an absolute tragedy for our communities.”

“I want to thank Cordie Rodenbaugh for her tireless work in advocating for this law and fighting drug use among students. I want to give prosecutors every tool available to fight this epidemic and help to save lives. We’ll continue to do all that we can to fight fentanyl and other illegal drugs and those who distribute them.”

According to the governor’s office, over 100,000 Americans tragically died due to drug overdoses over the course of the 12-month period, ending in April 2021.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
The student body returned from Spring break Tuesday while mourning the loss of two of its peers.
Jackson County Schools mourns loss of two students during Spring Break
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution
A group of concerned citizens went before the Biloxi City Council on Tuesday to express their...
Biloxi residents express concerns over proposed beachfront hotel project
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Latest News

Memories are all family members of Kayla Cooper have left while they mourn.
Family morning loss of young woman killed Easter Sunday
What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?
What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?
What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?
Pass Christian resident Libby Riley, who has been deaf in her right ear since she was 2 months...
Pass Christian woman gets the gift of sound through Miracle Ear Foundation
A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes