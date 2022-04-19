St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Fishing Rodeo fun for special needs children

The Picayune Rotary Club also served lunch to 180 kids, chaperones and others who attended today's event.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s fish on and fun all over at Lake Whitney. Seventy-seven of the most resilient anglers you’ll ever meet were in Carriere catching their fill of brim, bass and catfish.

Sure, the 26th Annual Picayune Rotary Club Special Needs Fishing Rodeo is about fishing, but it’s more about fun and family.

“It is full of fish and it’s going to be a great day. We’re extremely excited to get the event back on live and have the kids out here,” said Brandon Rhodes, president of the Picayune Rotary Club.

The property is owned by the Paternostros. Anthony Paternostro died back in 2019, but his wife Sharon, family members and others are making sure this event keeps going.

“We’re so happy that we can do it because the kids have been asking when are we gonna go fishing?” Sharon said. “I gotta think your husband smiling down right now? Oh, he’s here. He’s right here looking at us. I know that.”

It’s the kind of field trip all kids dream about, particularly the special needs students.

“You’ve got the smaller kids, the larger kids, and everybody in between, and the parents, the parents come because it’s an outing for them, too.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
The student body returned from Spring break Tuesday while mourning the loss of two of its peers.
Jackson County Schools mourns loss of two students during Spring Break
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution
A group of concerned citizens went before the Biloxi City Council on Tuesday to express their...
Biloxi residents express concerns over proposed beachfront hotel project
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Latest News

Seal's family says that he still lives through his deeds to this day.
Seal family gets strength from community support
'Glitz n Titz' event raises money to support women diagnosed breast cancer
'Glitz n Titz' event raises money to support women with breast cancer
Biloxi Little Theatre to host 'Gulf Coast on Broadway' to raise money for children's hospital
Biloxi Little Theatre to host 'Gulf Coast on Broadway' to raise money for children's hospital
The first-ever Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival is happening April 23rd at The District Green on...
HAPPENING APRIL 23rd: First-ever Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival in downtown Biloxi
A group of concerned citizens went before the Biloxi City Council on Tuesday to express their...
Biloxi residents express concerns over proposed beachfront hotel project