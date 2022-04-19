Fishing Rodeo fun for special needs children

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s fish on and fun all over at Lake Whitney. Seventy-seven of the most resilient anglers you’ll ever meet were in Carriere catching their fill of brim, bass and catfish.

Sure, the 26th Annual Picayune Rotary Club Special Needs Fishing Rodeo is about fishing, but it’s more about fun and family.

“It is full of fish and it’s going to be a great day. We’re extremely excited to get the event back on live and have the kids out here,” said Brandon Rhodes, president of the Picayune Rotary Club.

The property is owned by the Paternostros. Anthony Paternostro died back in 2019, but his wife Sharon, family members and others are making sure this event keeps going.

“We’re so happy that we can do it because the kids have been asking when are we gonna go fishing?” Sharon said. “I gotta think your husband smiling down right now? Oh, he’s here. He’s right here looking at us. I know that.”

It’s the kind of field trip all kids dream about, particularly the special needs students.

“You’ve got the smaller kids, the larger kids, and everybody in between, and the parents, the parents come because it’s an outing for them, too.”

