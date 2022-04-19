As domestic abuse cases rise, Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence finds ways to help victims

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Domestic abuse cases have gone up in recent weeks in South Mississippi. Staff at the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence said they received 12,000 calls last year alone.

The center has helped more than 20,500 people since it opened in 1977. Chief Advocacy Director Sarah Jones said their hotline number rings frequently.

“Nobody deserves to live in a violent situation. Victims of domestic violence should know that it is not their fault,” Jones said.

The center provides safe housing for victims to stay at. Other resources include therapy, governmental program assistance, employment assistance, and even daycare for infants as little as 6 months. Client Manager Ashley Hall said the center helps people based on their situation and needs.

“They come here seeking shelter. They can stay between eight to six weeks. This is just like a safe place for them and their kids. We try to meet them where they are,” Hall said.

Hall said they provide all the services people need to survive without their abuser. Not knowing how to is one of the many reasons why people do not leave toxic situations, according to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s Vision.

“There are supportive services available to them. Somebody is going to listen to them. Someone is going to believe them. Someone that is not going to minimize their experiences, and someone who is going to work with them and help them to a better situation,” Jones said.

Abuse is not always physically noticeable. Hall said a lot of victims also suffer from emotional and mental abuse.

“Being anxious. Another one, like I said, would be physical abuse. Not having access to financial money, independence, or a car. Being isolated from your family and friends,” Hall said.

Leaving a toxic situation is not always easy. Jones said it takes an average of seven times for victims to finally leave. Some victims who have gotten help from the center end up coming back.

“We have had a lot of success stories. Then again, you know there’s also going to be some that we are probably going to see them again, but we would rather see them here than not,” Hall said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, you can reach out to the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence on their 24/7 hotline at 800-800-1396.

