St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

CTA no longer requiring masks as TSA announces termination of mask mandates

The CTA Office in Biloxi. With the federal court's decision to rule mask mandates...
The CTA Office in Biloxi. With the federal court's decision to rule mask mandates unconstitutional, the CTA has chosen to provide masks to commuters, but will not enforce them. (Photo source: WLOX News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the TSA’s announcement of the termination of mask mandates, the Coast Transit Authority has announced they will follow suit.

Yesterday afternoon, a federal judge determined that the CDC mask mandate for public transportation is unconstitutional. TSA subsequently issued a notification that the mask mandate will no longer be enforced.

Just days after making headlines with the first battery-powered bus in Mississippi, the CTA now follows up by declaring they will no longer require employees and commuters alike to wear masks on buses or inside CTA facilities.

“The safety of our passengers is our top priority. Passengers may wear a mask at their discretion,” said Kevin Coggin, Executive Director of Coast Transit Authority. “We will continue to offer a mask to those who do not have one. We will continue to disinfect high touch areas of buses and facilities, and spray buses and facilities with a long-lasting anti-virus agent.”

The latest research from international sources shows that public transit can be used safely. Contact tracing programs in several countries have not found clusters of cases linked to public transit.

For more information and other updates from Coast Transit Authority, call 228-896-8080, visit www.coasttransit.com, or go to the CTA Facebook or Instagram page.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notices on some residents’ doors read ‘DANGER: THIS BUILDING IS DEEMED UNSAFE FOR HUMAN...
Years-long residents kicked out of nearly condemned apartment complex
While medical marijuana will still be legal in George County, the county will not allow...
Coast cities, counties approaching deadline to opt-out of medical marijuana
Traffic Accident Background from MGN
UPDATE: All lanes of Pass Road in Biloxi open
Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
Beachgoers in our area on alert for the threat of rip currents
DI authorities: Teen airlifted to hospital after being rescued from rip current has died

Latest News

Reid was selected to receive this award based on faculty input and scholarly achievements,...
MGCCC instructor named outstanding student by USM’s College of Business and Economic Development
A new study suggests that playing loud rock music during surgery can enhance the surgeons'...
Loud music played in operating room can enhance surgeons’ performance, study says
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during pursuit, tells officers he feared relatives would abuse son
Mississippi to award new forgivable loan programs for health-related degrees for first time since 2015