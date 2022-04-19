CTA no longer requiring masks as TSA announces termination of mask mandates

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the TSA’s announcement of the termination of mask mandates, the Coast Transit Authority has announced they will follow suit.

Yesterday afternoon, a federal judge determined that the CDC mask mandate for public transportation is unconstitutional. TSA subsequently issued a notification that the mask mandate will no longer be enforced.

Just days after making headlines with the first battery-powered bus in Mississippi, the CTA now follows up by declaring they will no longer require employees and commuters alike to wear masks on buses or inside CTA facilities.

“The safety of our passengers is our top priority. Passengers may wear a mask at their discretion,” said Kevin Coggin, Executive Director of Coast Transit Authority. “We will continue to offer a mask to those who do not have one. We will continue to disinfect high touch areas of buses and facilities, and spray buses and facilities with a long-lasting anti-virus agent.”

The latest research from international sources shows that public transit can be used safely. Contact tracing programs in several countries have not found clusters of cases linked to public transit.

For more information and other updates from Coast Transit Authority, call 228-896-8080, visit www.coasttransit.com, or go to the CTA Facebook or Instagram page.

