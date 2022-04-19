St. Jude Dream Home
Another cool and crisp night

Cool and crisp tonight. Breezy and warm Wednesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT
It was a gorgeous spring day! The humidity will stay low tonight, and we’ll cool down a good bit. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 50s by early Wednesday morning. Some more cloud cover is expected, too.

We’ll see more clouds on Wednesday with some sunshine mixed in, too. It’s going to be breezy with winds picking up from the southeast. Gusts over 25 MPH will be possible. It will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity will be higher, and it’s going to be muggy through the rest of the week. We’ll stay rain-free on Friday with highs in the low 80s. We can’t rule out some isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday, but most of us will be dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

