St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe

FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found safe.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated an Amber Alert for a missing teen believed to have been kidnapped.

According to Hot Springs Police Officer Omar Cervants, 17-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs was found safe Tuesday afternoon, KAIT reported.

She was alone, but he did not say where she was found.

Police said they were interviewing her Tuesday afternoon.

This Amber Alert began when Case left work at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday.

According to Tuesday’s news release, she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles parked a block away when an unknown white female asked if she could use Case’s phone.

The woman claimed she was “lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.”

The woman then said she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Case to move closer to her car.

While this was going on, ASP said Case’s friend went to get her car parked at a nearby parking garage.

When the friend returned, Case was nowhere to be found.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact Case by phone, ASP said her mother finally got through to her.

According to the news release, Case told her mother “everything is fine,” when a man got on the phone and demanded “$10,000 dollars for her return or they would kill and cut up the victim.”

The phone line then went dead and no one has heard from Case since.

Police pinged her cellphone which was last reported headed south on U.S. Highway 7, south of Hot Springs.

According to an updated report from ASP, police are searching for a white Nissan Versa with Tennessee license plate number 59B-D82.

Anyone with additional information can contact Sgt. Scott Lampinen with the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-651-7711.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
The student body returned from Spring break Tuesday while mourning the loss of two of its peers.
Jackson County Schools mourns loss of two students during Spring Break
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution
A group of concerned citizens went before the Biloxi City Council on Tuesday to express their...
Biloxi residents express concerns over proposed beachfront hotel project
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Latest News

The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on sexual...
Fla. lawmakers voting to strip Disney of special title
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse...
Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tells forces not to storm Ukraine holdout in Mariupol
Kevin Berling may get nearly $450,000 in damages over a lawsuit against his former employer,...
Man wins lawsuit over unwanted birthday party at work
A lawsuit claims the employee was fired by his company over panic attacks triggered by a...
Attorney: Man who panicked over birthday party 'accused of stealing his co-worker's joy'