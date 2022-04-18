Years-long residents kicked out of nearly condemned apartment complex

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some residents at Cabana Courtyard woke up Monday morning to notices on their doors, demanding them to vacate the property.

The apartment complex on Southern Avenue in Biloxi is in danger of being condemned, and some units have already been deemed uninhabitable.

James Wright is one of several long-term residents now told to pack up and move out within 30 days.

“Where are we gonna go?” he asked WLOX. “We got people here with kids.”

James Wright is one of several long-term residents now told to pack up and move out within 30 days. (WLOX)

Wright has lived at the complex for six years. There was a large hole in the roof for about 12 months.

He said he is displeased that despite the condition and the notice, management still collected the month’s rent.

“It’s already a bad situation here. We’re just getting over the COVID stuff where we don’t have to really stay here, and apartment hunting is crazy,” he said. “So why are you taking my money?”

For Xavier Woodley, his parents have lived at Cabana Courtyard for about seven years.

“We all kinda had it in the back of our minds that they were gonna have to do something about the apartment complex,” he said. “But we didn’t think that they were gonna do something like this.”

Woodley moved last year when his father suffered a stroke.

“I don’t know how the laws are here, but in Maryland, they’re not gonna do this to you like that,” he said. “They wouldn’t even let this apartment complex get this bad the way that it is now. They wouldn’t allow this to happen. The state would’ve been stepped in and done something about it.”

Resident Karen Pruitt has lived there for five years.

“I have mold so bad in my bathroom walls that mushrooms are growing through the cracks,” she said. “It’s making things really hard. It’s stressful, and the anxiety of it all, trying to find somewhere in this economy. I’m gonna be paying twice as much rent.”

Responding to a resident’s complaint, code enforcement officers drove out to investigate.

“We saw what we believe to be code violations,” Community Development Director Jerry Creel told WLOX.

He said their job is to protect the health, safety and welfare of all residents, so they notified the property owners.

“My understanding is that they are taking steps to correct those violations, and we’ll continue to work with them until they do,” he said.

A contract management agency for Cabana Courtyard told WLOX the owners are “aware of the situation and working to remedy it.”

The property is not totally condemned.

While some units are in worse condition than others, some residents have not been asked to move at this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.