Wreck blocking all lanes of Pass Road in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi and Gulfport might hit some delays on their way home Monday evening.

First responders are working a wreck on Pass Road east of Debuys Road.

A vehicle reportedly hit a power pole in the area, shutting down all lanes with down power lines.

Avoid the area and use an alternate route while traveling.

