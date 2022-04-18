Wreck blocking all lanes of Pass Road in Biloxi
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi and Gulfport might hit some delays on their way home Monday evening.
First responders are working a wreck on Pass Road east of Debuys Road.
A vehicle reportedly hit a power pole in the area, shutting down all lanes with down power lines.
Avoid the area and use an alternate route while traveling.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.