Advertisement

Wreck blocking all lanes of Pass Road in Biloxi

Traffic Accident Background from MGN
Traffic Accident Background from MGN(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi and Gulfport might hit some delays on their way home Monday evening.

First responders are working a wreck on Pass Road east of Debuys Road.

A vehicle reportedly hit a power pole in the area, shutting down all lanes with down power lines.

Avoid the area and use an alternate route while traveling.

Attention motorists: First responders working an accident on Pass Road east of Debuys. All lanes in area closed and power lines are down. Avoid area.

Posted by City of Biloxi on Monday, April 18, 2022

