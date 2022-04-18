St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La'Mello Parker, three months, died on May 3, 2021, after being caught in the crossfire during...
CLEARED: Grand jury clears officers who shot infant during police pursuit on I-10
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
The student body returned from Spring break Tuesday while mourning the loss of two of its peers.
Jackson County Schools mourns loss of two students during Spring Break
Notices on some residents’ doors read ‘DANGER: THIS BUILDING IS DEEMED UNSAFE FOR HUMAN...
Years-long residents kicked out of nearly condemned apartment complex

Latest News

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough spent just $500 on their wedding because they didn’t want to start...
Couple spends just $500 on their wedding
The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt.
Looking to avoid debt, couple spends only $500 on wedding
The U.S. is preparing for large numbers of migrants with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era...
Texas cities brace for potential migrant surge
Bullet holes can still be seen inside and out at Little Warriors Child Care in Milwaukee after...
Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says
Police have arrested four men in relation to the incident, but so far, no charges have been...
Daycare owner hides kids in bathtub as shots fired into buiding