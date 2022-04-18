St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, families and guests were invited to partake in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event.
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time since 2019, thousands of kids descended on the White House South Lawn for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The puns were back in full force this year as well. This year’s theme was “eggucation.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll rolled back in 2022 with an emphasis on kids and learning.

“There are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day,” said First Lady Jill Biden at the event.

Juliana Urtubey, the National Teacher of the Year and a guest at the event, said kids are more interested in the message when it comes from President Joe Biden, Jimmy Fallon, and a host of kid-friendly characters.

“We learn best when we see things that get us excited, that keep us motivated, things that make us feel good about ourselves,” said Urtubey.

Physical education was also emphasized. Kids had the chance to learn from professional athletes such as Indiana Fever player Chelsey Perry.

“Knowing that I was once in their shoes, where I started, I started playing when I was six years old,” Perry said. “So just looking at these little kiddos trying to shoot the ball up, I was once there.”

But you can’t have an easter egg roll without the eggs.

Alabama Poultry and Egg Association spokesman Caleb Hicks volunteered at the event. He said American farmers donated 100,000 eggs.

“With everything that’s been shut down the past two years, it’s really great to be back out and doing things again in the public,” Hicks said.

The White House expected about 30,000 people attended the event.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
Beachgoers in our area on alert for the threat of rip currents
DI authorities: Teen airlifted to hospital after being rescued from rip current has died
MGN
Police respond to pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Gulf Coast Easter Weekend
New Orleans area residents flock to Mississippi Gulf Coast for Easter weekend
New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license

Latest News

Governor Tate Reeves has announced the signing of House Bill 971, which prohibits any person...
Gov. Tate Reeves signs legislation increasing punishments for human trafficking
Cities in Mississippi to discuss participating in medical marijuana program
Cities in Mississippi to discuss participating in medical marijuana program
A shocking media investigation called "The Backchannel" is raising questions about taxpayer...
Mississippi Today Reporter Anna Wolfe talks about her investigative series "The Backchannel"
Former Mississippi governor Ray Mabus speaks with WLBT during an interview in 2017.
Former governor refutes Reeves on Confederate Heritage Month comments
Known as the “Victoria Huggins’ Mississippi Pill Press Law,” it makes it illegal to own...
Gov. Reeves signs law to stop pill presses being used without authorization