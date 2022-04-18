St. Jude Dream Home
Southern Miss soars to historic heights in college baseball rankings

Carson Paetow (Vancleave) and Scott Berry
Carson Paetow (Vancleave) and Scott Berry
By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss baseball team is well-represented in the latest top 25 polls, rising to as high as number five in the Perfect Game poll, their highest ranking ever in that particular poll.

They’re sixth nationally in the D1 baseball poll, also their highest ever, as well as in the Baseball America poll, where they’re seventh.

USM has won nine straight and has only lost one game since March 20.

