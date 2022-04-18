St. Jude Dream Home
Second Liners Mardi Gras Club hosts Easter Eggstravaganza

The free event included food, beverages, games, and entertainment for people to enjoy.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people attended The Second Liners Mardi Gras Club’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

The event took place at John Henry Beck Park in Biloxi. This was their 17th year hosting the event. Chairperson Harriet Mitchell said it is one of the many events the nonprofit throws for community members.

“We want to give back to the community. We want to do things to help the community out, so that is one of the top things in line for the Second Liners. We want to be able to give back to the community,” Mitchell said.

The free event included food, beverages, games, and entertainment for people to enjoy. 10-year-old Ariel Buckley attended the event with her parents. She told WLOX she was helping run the game section. At the beginning of the celebration, she was dressed up in a clown costume, which she later took off due to the heat.

“I played all of them. We had ring toss. We had ring-a-ding, where you have to throw the bean bangs at the clown and it rings,” Buckley said.

Although it was a muggy day, it did not stop community members from showing up. Mitchell said hundreds of people attended. However, this was not their busiest year.

“We usually prepare for anywhere between 240-300. Sometimes a little more than 300. We have had a couple of hundreds so far, but we are used to it being a little more crowded than this,” Mitchell said.

The Second Liners Club organizes many community events throughout the year.

