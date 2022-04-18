National Lineman Appreciation Day highlighted by Miss. Power beekeeper

St. Jude Dream Home
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - What’s all the buzz about on this National Lineman Appreciation Day?

Recently, a Mississippi Power line crew worked a vegetation management project on Griffin St. in Moss Point. They were clearing away branches from a dead tree that was struck by lightning two years ago.

“We had them come out to trim and remove the overhanging branches. After further inspection, we noticed that there were bees nested up in the tree on the limb that was hanging over the wire,” said Dakota Currier, Mississippi Power Arborist.

Company Environmental Specialist Patrick Chubb remembered a beekeeper, Paul Lee, works on a different line crew.

“I remember when I was a kid my dad used to have bees,” said Lee. “It was a hobby for him. Once we started getting into bees it was a motivator for me. I’m a lineman. I work in a bucket all the time. This was a perfect opportunity for someone to help save the bees in the tree.”

They sectioned off the area where the hive was located, cut it and removed it safely without harming the bees. From there, Lee took it to his apiary.

“I’m probably just gonna cut the hive open and gently remove the bees, remove the comb and try to help save the queen,” Lee added.

Those who live in this neighborhood say these linemen are the “bees knees.”

“This is very reassuring because I get nervous when I’m under it cutting the grass and worrying about a big limb falling and hitting me,” said Steve Capdebon.

National Lineman Appreciation Day was established by Congress in 2013 to “recognize linemen, the profession of linemen, and contributions of these brave men and women who protect public safety.”

