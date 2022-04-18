St. Jude Dream Home
Monday's Forecast

No rain and no thunderstorms in the forecast this week. That's great news for us, especially if you plan to have some fun at the Crawfish Music Festival!
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
Even though this morning is muggy, plan on sun & lower humidity later today. High temperatures today will reach the upper 70s which is close to normal for this time of year. However, tonight will be on the cool side with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s after midnight and perhaps some 40s inland. Dry conditions with very low humidity on the way for Tuesday. Should still be pleasant and dry on Wednesday but it may be slightly breezy. The muggy feel in the air will return by Thursday thanks to persistent winds from the Gulf of Mexico. And it’ll stay muggy through the weekend. But, looks like rain chances should be slim to none for much of this week for a change.

