Monday’s Forecast

Even though this morning is muggy, plan on sun & lower humidity later today. High temperatures today will reach the upper 70s which is close to normal for this time of year. However, tonight will be on the cool side with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s after midnight and perhaps some 40s inland. Dry conditions with very low humidity on the way for Tuesday. Should still be pleasant and dry on Wednesday but it may be slightly breezy. The muggy feel in the air will return by Thursday thanks to persistent winds from the Gulf of Mexico. And it’ll stay muggy through the weekend. But, looks like rain chances should be slim to none for much of this week for a change.

