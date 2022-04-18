St. Jude Dream Home
MGM Park running cashless concessions

While the Shuckers are adjusting to playing at home in Biloxi for the new season, fans are adjusting to a new system of payment for concessions.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While the Shuckers are adjusting to playing at home in Biloxi for the new season, fans are adjusting to a new system of payment for concessions.

This is the first time they’ve had to stash the cash and flash the card, and it’s taking some by surprise.

“Yes, very much so,” said patron Rebecca Relan. “I keep cash on me a lot. I’m a server, so I always have cash. I figured I’d grab a wad today and take it out with me. But it’s all card, which is fine. It’s not a big deal.”

Relan said it may require a little more financial planning.

“Probably. A lot of people like spending their cash,” she said. “It’s kind of how they budget, you know, for their spending money. That was my intention today, I was just going to take this amount of money today, and that’s it. So, now I’m on the card, so I now I’ve got to keep track of it in my head.”

It’s not a problem for Joseph Edge but he said it could be for others.

“I kind of feel bad for the people who come in and all they have is cash, especially if you’re younger and you don’t have a card because you can’t get a card at the time,” he said.

Food service general manager Debbie Woodham said there are many reasons for the change.

“It just makes things a lot smoother for the business side,” she said. “We don’t have to have cashiers. We don’t have to have security walking us around with cash. There’s a lot of reasons to go cashless. But No.1 is we want the fans to experience a faster service.”

She understands early frustration.

“Any change is hard to adjust,” Woodham said. “And, especially if you come not really knowing that it’s cashless, and all you bring is cash.”

There are plans to help make the transition easier.

“The good thing is we’re really working toward trying to get possibly a reverse ATM, so that the customers can get their cash in and get a debit card.”

That’s expected by mid-May.

In the meantime, there are Shuck Bucks.

“So, you can go to guest service and get Shuck Bucks,” Woodham said. “You just give them the cash, they give you Shuck Bucks and we take that at the stands.”

Cash isn’t totally useless.

You can always leave a tip.

