St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Florida man sets world record after watching ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ 292 times

Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.
Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More people are heading back to the movie theaters, but probably not as much as a man in Florida who spend nearly $3,500 on tickets to see “Spider-man: No Way Home” nearly 300 times.

In the process, Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.

Alanis ended up spending 720 hours, the equivalent of 30 days, watching the film 292 times in theaters from mid-December to mid-March.

Some days, he watched the movie five times in a row.

To break the record, he was not allowed to nap, use his phone or even go the bathroom.

In 2019, the broke the same record by watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La'Mello Parker, three months, died on May 3, 2021, after being caught in the crossfire during...
CLEARED: Grand jury clears officers who shot infant during police pursuit on I-10
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
The student body returned from Spring break Tuesday while mourning the loss of two of its peers.
Jackson County Schools mourns loss of two students during Spring Break
Notices on some residents’ doors read ‘DANGER: THIS BUILDING IS DEEMED UNSAFE FOR HUMAN...
Years-long residents kicked out of nearly condemned apartment complex

Latest News

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough spent just $500 on their wedding because they didn’t want to start...
Couple spends just $500 on their wedding
The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt.
Looking to avoid debt, couple spends only $500 on wedding
The U.S. is preparing for large numbers of migrants with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era...
Texas cities brace for potential migrant surge
Bullet holes can still be seen inside and out at Little Warriors Child Care in Milwaukee after...
Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says
Police have arrested four men in relation to the incident, but so far, no charges have been...
Daycare owner hides kids in bathtub as shots fired into buiding