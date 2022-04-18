CTA unveils first public transit battery electric bus in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time in the state’s history, Mississippi will offer public transportation in the form of an electric-powered bus.

On Earth Day, April 22 at 10 a.m., the Coast Transit Authority’s unveiling of Mississippi’s first battery-electric bus will take place at the Gulfport Transit Center. Speakers will include Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes as well as Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich.

“This is the next level of vehicles Coast Transit Authority will utilize to preserve this beautiful environment we all enjoy on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Kevin Coggin, Executive Director of CTA. “We are thankful for our partnership with Mississippi Power to bring this exciting, new addition to our fleet.”

This Battery Electric Bus, manufactured by Gillig, is zero-emission and 35-feet long. Funding was made possible by grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Mississippi Power, and the CTA.

“We applaud CTA’s commitment to sustainability and leading a cleaner future by bringing the first all-electric public transit bus to Mississippi,” Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said. “Electrification is the future, and we’re proud to partner with CTA to bring this innovative technology to south Mississippi.”

This unveiling is open to the public with free parking at the CTA parking garage located at the Gulfport Transit Center.

For more information including bus routes, call 228-896-8080, visit www.coasttransit.com, or go to the CTA Facebook or Instagram page.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.