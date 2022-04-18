Cool and crisp tonight

The sky will stay clear tonight, and it will be a little breezy with a wind from the north and northeast. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s by Tuesday morning.

The humidity will stay low on Tuesday, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be mild in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will be breezy with a southeast wind. The humidity will be a little higher, and we’ll see more cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a small chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday, but most of us will stay dry. It’s going to be very warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

