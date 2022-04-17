Warm and humid Easter Sunday. Few storms possible.

Happy Easter! The rest of Sunday will be very warm and muggy. We’ll easily reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Some of the clouds will clear, and we’ll see more sun later today. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but our best chance for rain will be this evening. If some of these storms from the north hold together, they may be some gusty winds or large hail. The risk for severe weather is low, but not zero.

A front pushing through on Monday morning will bring isolated showers. We’ll have temperatures start out in the mid 60s by the sunrise. The clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. The humidity will be lower by Monday, too.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very nice. We’ll see more sunshine, and we’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon.

