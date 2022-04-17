St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Warm and humid Easter Sunday. Few storms possible.

Warm and humid Easter. Few storms possible.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Easter! The rest of Sunday will be very warm and muggy. We’ll easily reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Some of the clouds will clear, and we’ll see more sun later today. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but our best chance for rain will be this evening. If some of these storms from the north hold together, they may be some gusty winds or large hail. The risk for severe weather is low, but not zero.

A front pushing through on Monday morning will bring isolated showers. We’ll have temperatures start out in the mid 60s by the sunrise. The clouds will gradually clear by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. The humidity will be lower by Monday, too.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very nice. We’ll see more sunshine, and we’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Police respond to pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire
Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire

Latest News

Warm and muggy Easter. Few storms possible this afternoon and evening.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered storms this weekend
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.16.22
Unsettled Easter Weekend
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm and humid today. Few storms possible this evening.