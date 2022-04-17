Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect wanted for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Wiggins is now in custody, said police Sunday at 11:30am.

Zavago Oryan Wilson is accused of killing his girlfriend Kayla Cooper at a home on Harrison Street in the early-morning hours of Easter Sunday. The call came in at 1:11am after Cooper’s body was found by a family member, said Police Chief Jeff Thomas.

Police initially posted about the murder investigation on the department’s Facebook page early Sunday morning, saying Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous. They also asked the public to notify authorities if they knew of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

