New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 971 Thursday.
It became law immediately. It says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.
Under current law, a test is required if a driver’s license has been expired 18 months.
