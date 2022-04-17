St. Jude Dream Home
New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license

(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 971 Thursday.

It became law immediately. It says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.

Under current law, a test is required if a driver’s license has been expired 18 months.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

