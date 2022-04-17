Former NASA Technician visits a Dream Builders Workshop in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The PowellR of Love Inc. hosted a Dream Builders workshop for kids with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Jackson County in Moss Point.

Dressed up like superheroes, the kids were able to meet and interact with a real-life hero. Former Suit Technician for NASA Sharon Caples McDougle spoke at the event as an honorary guest speaker. McDougle was born and raised in Moss Point.

After graduating from Moss Point High School, she joined the Air Force. She worked at Beale base in California as an aerospace physiology specialist. She said she never imagined she would be working for NASA years later.

“I never even thought in a million trillion years. It wasn’t even in my path or my vision that I would be working with the space program,” McDougle said.

Working For NASA for 22 years led her to meet some historic astronauts like the first African-American woman to go to space, Dr. Mae C. Jemison.

“The orange pressure suits the astronauts wore when they flew aboard the space shuttle were life-sustaining equipment just in case they lost cabin pressure inside the shuttle or if they had to bail out in an emergency and they would land in the water,” McDougle said.

Not only did McDougle work alongside historic astronauts, but she also formed part of history by becoming the first African-American woman to be promoted to manager of the Crew Escape Equipment. She has since moved to Texas with her family. However, she said she helps her hometown community every chance she gets.

“It means the world to me. I told Wencie when she asked me about doing, I do not care if one kid show up because when I was a little kid it only took that one good teacher and one person to visit our class to touch you, and just put that one little nugget in your head to make you inspired to do something you never thought of doing,” she said.

McDougle said she did not have a college degree. However, she told kids they can accomplish anything they want with hard work and perseverance.

