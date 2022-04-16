St. Jude Dream Home
Warm and humid today. Few storms possible this evening.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Our Saturday is going to be very warm and humid. Highs will easily reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Most of the day looks dry, but a complex of showers and storms will approach us from the north late this afternoon and evening. A few of these showers and storms may make it to the coast, and there is a low risk for some gusty winds and hail. Temperatures overnight tonight will generally say in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A stray shower or two is possible on our Easter Sunday morning. However, rain chances won’t increase until the late afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening. Once again, there is a low end risk for strong winds and hail.

Some showers and storms may linger into early Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be dry with highs in the upper 70s. It will be beautiful on Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

