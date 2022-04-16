St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
MGN
Police respond to pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Violence is on the rise at youth sporting events, and many times it's the adults who are...
Sporting officials seeing violence rise in youth sports
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The Nicaud family is continuing its development dynasty with Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar...
New restaurant inside old Magnolia Hotel building to open Friday

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Russia strikes Ukraine’s big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Archbishop Bernard Hebda, left, smiles before blessing the fire and the Paschal candle at the...
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Police in Georgia are searching for 1-year-old Nala Norwood.
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old