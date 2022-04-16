St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Police respond to pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman was hit by a car while trying to cross Highway 90 in Biloxi Saturday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Biloxi police responded to Highway 90 at the Veterans Avenue intersection for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

When they arrived, first responders found an unresponsive teenage girl in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 suffering from major injuries.

Life-saving measures were performed until she was taken to an area hospital via ambulance, according to authorities.

The vehicle that hit the girl was still at the scene, and authorities said the driver cooperated with law enforcement during the initial investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Violence is on the rise at youth sporting events, and many times it's the adults who are...
Sporting officials seeing violence rise in youth sports
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The Nicaud family is continuing its development dynasty with Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar...
New restaurant inside old Magnolia Hotel building to open Friday

Latest News

Sharon Caples McDougle showing pictures of her while working for the Air Force to a group of...
Former NASA Technician visits a Dream Builders Workshop in Moss Point
Killer Crab Seafood in Gautier has been cooking up lots of crawfish for folks who want a...
Crawfish make big splash for Easter dinner
McDougle, a former technician, attended the workshop which was hosted by the Powell of Love Inc.
Former NASA technician attends Dream Builder Workshop
The "Put the Guns Down" event was held in Gulfport.
'Put The Guns Down' event in Gulfport