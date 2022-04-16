Police respond to pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman was hit by a car while trying to cross Highway 90 in Biloxi Saturday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Biloxi police responded to Highway 90 at the Veterans Avenue intersection for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

When they arrived, first responders found an unresponsive teenage girl in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 suffering from major injuries.

Life-saving measures were performed until she was taken to an area hospital via ambulance, according to authorities.

The vehicle that hit the girl was still at the scene, and authorities said the driver cooperated with law enforcement during the initial investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

