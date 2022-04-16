Pearl River wraps spring practice with annual Maroon and Gold game

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -In Poplarville, it’s never too early for football.

Friday the Wildcats wrapped up their spring practice with the annual Maroon and Gold spring game.

Head coach Seth Smith is entering his third year up in Poplarville and said entering the spring he wanted to work on the offensive production and quarterback play, which he says has greatly improved over their spring practices.

It’s also a chance for newcomers and veteran players to gauge where the team is at and what they want to get better at over the summer before fall practice.

All in all though, coaches and players alike were glad to be back out on the turf.

”It’s just fun. I’m proud of the kids. They’ve put in a ton a work and realized we still have a lot of work to do,” said Smith. “You look around and you see all these people and feel this atmosphere, this is what we’re working for and what we’re shooting for, this place deserves this.

“It was wonderful,” said wide receiver Chris Holifield. “I’ve been hurt so last season I didn’t play the last five games but this season I feel like we can really do something with this team I’ve got.”

The team will now take a break and meet back in June to start summer workouts

