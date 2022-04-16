St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Online dating plan leads to woman being robbed by convicted felon, NOPD says

New Orleans police are seeking help locating convicted felon Bryan Sanford, 29, who is accused...
New Orleans police are seeking help locating convicted felon Bryan Sanford, 29, who is accused of robbing at gunpoint a woman he lured online to meet for a date Friday (April 15).(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman who agreed to a date with a man she met online wound up being robbed at gunpoint by the convicted felon, New Orleans police said Saturday (April 16).

The NOPD is asking the public’s help to locate 29-year-old Bryan Sanford, whom they say pulled a gun, robbed and temporarily kidnapped the woman after she met him Friday at 11:18 a.m. in the 8000 block of Lakeshore Drive near Lake Pontchartrain.

Police said Sanford freed the woman after forcing her to drive him to a location in Metairie, where he fled on foot with her belongings, which included a purse, cellphone and gun. The NOPD has not disclosed the victim’s age.

Sanford is wanted on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, the NOPD said.

Court records show Sanford has been convicted in three separate felony cases over the past seven years.

He pleaded guilty after two separate 2014 arrests, and originally was ordered to serve three years of a six-year sentence for attempted armed robbery, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and theft of less than $500.

Records show Sanford served the three years but violated terms of his parole and in July 2018 was ordered to serve the remaining three years of that sentence, which had been suspended.

Sanford had been arrested in June 2018, and in October 2018 pleaded guilty again, this time to an amended charge or attempted possession of a firearm by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon and theft of less than $1,000. He received another one-year sentence on that conviction, his most recent in Orleans Parish.

Anyone with information on Sanford’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting to steal his vehicle in New Orleans. (Source: WVUE)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
MGN
Police respond to pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Violence is on the rise at youth sporting events, and many times it's the adults who are...
Sporting officials seeing violence rise in youth sports
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The Nicaud family is continuing its development dynasty with Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar...
New restaurant inside old Magnolia Hotel building to open Friday

Latest News

Sharon Caples McDougle showing pictures of her while working for the Air Force to a group of...
Former NASA Technician visits a Dream Builders Workshop in Moss Point
Killer Crab Seafood in Gautier has been cooking up lots of crawfish for folks who want a...
Crawfish make big splash for Easter dinner
MGN
Police respond to pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
McDougle, a former technician, attended the workshop which was hosted by the Powell of Love Inc.
Former NASA technician attends Dream Builder Workshop
The "Put the Guns Down" event was held in Gulfport.
'Put The Guns Down' event in Gulfport