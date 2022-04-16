River Art Gallery opens new studio in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - River Art Gallery held a grand opening celebration Friday to debut its new location in Pascagoula.

The gallery is run by the Singing River Art Association. The non-profit provides a community for local artists. The organization recently had to relocate after learning the building where the previous art studio was located was being purchased by another company.

Singing River Art Organization President Jeff Baldock said the studio has become very popular among members of the local art community.

“We have a variety. It is an artist collaborative, so we have a variety of artists including painters, jewelers, photographers, potters, and wood sculptors. In fact, there’s been so much interest in the art gallery in the past couple of weeks where we are actually at the point where we are having to waitlist some new artists,” Baldock said.

The new studio is only two doors down from the previous location. Artist and President of Ocean Springs Art Association Vicki Reynolds said the studio is now open on on Saturdays which is luring younger artists.

“Before we were only open Monday through Friday, and a lot of people couldn’t come because they work during the week. Now that we are open on Saturdays and trying to get more people in, we are getting a younger crowd. I’ve been here for 20 years and there are ladies that have been here longer than that. We need that generation to come in and start taking over,” Reynolds said.

The new studio is located on Delmas Ave. It is open Tuesday- Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.