St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

River Art Gallery opens new studio in Pascagoula

Ribbon cutting for the grand opening of River Art Gallery in Pascagoula.
Ribbon cutting for the grand opening of River Art Gallery in Pascagoula.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - River Art Gallery held a grand opening celebration Friday to debut its new location in Pascagoula.

The gallery is run by the Singing River Art Association. The non-profit provides a community for local artists. The organization recently had to relocate after learning the building where the previous art studio was located was being purchased by another company.

Singing River Art Organization President Jeff Baldock said the studio has become very popular among members of the local art community.

“We have a variety. It is an artist collaborative, so we have a variety of artists including painters, jewelers, photographers, potters, and wood sculptors. In fact, there’s been so much interest in the art gallery in the past couple of weeks where we are actually at the point where we are having to waitlist some new artists,” Baldock said.

The new studio is only two doors down from the previous location. Artist and President of Ocean Springs Art Association Vicki Reynolds said the studio is now open on on Saturdays which is luring younger artists.

“Before we were only open Monday through Friday, and a lot of people couldn’t come because they work during the week. Now that we are open on Saturdays and trying to get more people in, we are getting a younger crowd. I’ve been here for 20 years and there are ladies that have been here longer than that. We need that generation to come in and start taking over,” Reynolds said.

The new studio is located on Delmas Ave. It is open Tuesday- Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults, a toddler, and an infant were in the truck when it crashed into a tree while...
Texas woman, infant identified as victims in fatal Hancock County crash
Violence is on the rise at youth sporting events, and many times it's the adults who are...
Sporting officials seeing violence rise in youth sports
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Woman rescued by officer after mouthing ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The Nicaud family is continuing its development dynasty with Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar...
New restaurant inside old Magnolia Hotel building to open Friday
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Restaurants are making sure to have enough food stocked up and staffers to take orders from...
Gulf Coast gears up for Easter weekend
The new Robin Roberts Multimedia Center at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast Qatar...
‘We will grow more Robins’: Multimedia center dedicated to Robin Roberts hopes to inspire future generations
Carrie Duncan joins us with details as things hop off to a great start.
HAPPENING NOW: Easter Egg Hunt taking off at Jones Park
Eight-year-old, Ashton Gamboa plays baseball at the Softball complex in Long Beach, MS.
Long Beach Board of Aldermen discusses potential upgrades to beautify the city